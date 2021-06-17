ATTLEBORO — Downtown denizens will soon be able to enjoy a new public space — a converted alleyway that will be named for the late Thomas Cuddy, who did much to support the community.
“For all intents and purposes, the alleyway will be ready to support small-scale events and passersby no later than July 1,” city Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick said.
The alley runs partly along the back of the Sanford Street parking garage from Bank Street to North Main Street and includes part of Academy Street.
By the end of this month, it will be relighted, replanted and repaved.
Signs, benches and bike racks will be installed along with security cameras to make it ready for pedestrians, those who want to sit and enjoy a quiet time, or those who want to hold a public function like a fair.
The city was able to transform the alley from the dark and dreary place it was thanks to a $122,000 grant from the state’s Winter Shared Streets and Spaces Program.
Feerick has been supervising the revamping of the alley, which had some hiccups along the way. They included the discovery of an underground cold storage unit that cost about $10,000 to eliminate, but now the project is nearly complete.
She said the lighting is done and the landscaping and paving was expected to be done by Thursday.
Signs, fixtures and security cameras will be in by next week, she said.
There will be a delay on the installation of dumpster screens due to material shortages, but it will happen eventually.
Meanwhile, Mayor Paul Heroux said he’s hoping to work with the Attleboro Cultural Council to organize a dedication and other events for the grand opening, which he said would likely be in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.