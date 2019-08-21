NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Back to School Shuffle initially scheduled for tonight has been postponed to Thursday due to anticipated inclement weather.
"The threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms forces us to postpone to the next day to keep our participants, businesses and volunteers safe," said L.R. Cote of Katmandu Studio and the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro, which hosts the event.
She added that because of the postponement, "we are suspending the 'rules' by which we've operated for the past few years. For parents who are bringing kids who need to be other places to the event, buying their ticket(s), then letting their kids go, you don't have to have your kids with you to purchase tickets," she said.
Tickets will remain at the same price of $3 per student, or 2 for $5.
Students must be between pre-K and 6th grade.
The Shuffle will run from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. It promotes shopping downtown businesses for back-to-school supplies.
