NORTH ATTLEBORO — The first town council in North Attleboro history has met in a variety of venues.
First, the nine-member body — which replaced the board of selectmen and representative town meeting after residents adopted a new charter — met in town hall, starting in July of last year.
Then, in March, when the coronavirus pandemic struck and public meetings were banned, members met virtually for months before easing into a hybrid format over the last few weeks. It has some members meeting in person — first at town hall and then at the police station — and observing social distancing rules and others participating online.
Members had said they hoped that this could gradually lead to fully public, in-person sessions of the council at some point.
The pandemic, however, has had other ideas.
With Gov. Charlie Baker ordering new and more stringent rules on gatherings that go into effect Friday, town officials say, the council is back to square one — virtually, anyway.
Council President Keith Lapointe said Wednesday that after “long discussion with Town Manager Michael Borg and Vice President Jusin Pare,” officials decided “that our council meeting on Monday must be 100 percent virtual.”
In an email to The Sun Chronicle, Lapointe said, “Gov. Baker’s new orders constrain us on two fronts. First, we are limited to 10 people in the room. While this technically might be OK, it would require that two of our Councilors not attend in person.”
Lapointe noted that town staff and technical personnel from NorthTV, which records council meetings for broadcast, would need to be in the meeting room as well.
Lapointe noted that council members Darius Gregory and Julie Boyce have chosen not to attend meetings in person, “but I don’t think it’s appropriate to say they (or anyone else) can’t attend in person. We need to be able to accommodate all Councilors if we are going to meet in person.”
Lapointe added that under the governor’s new order, those meeting in public are ordered to wear face masks, even if socially distanced.
“After discussing, we felt that it was more important to be able to see each others’ faces, even if remote, than to sit together with our faces covered,” Lapointe wrote.
“As soon as the governor relaxes the orders, we will move back to the hybrid approach,” he said, adding that he hoped to see the council return to full, in-person meetings someday. “Hopefully before our current term expires,” he said.
Most other public bodies in town, including the school committee, have continued to meet exclusively online.
