NORTH ATTLEBORO — Barely a week after it reopened, Whiting’s Pond is closed to swimmers again, and a high bacteria count is again the culprit.
The Park and Recreation Department — which manages the town’s two swimming beaches — announced Friday on the town’s social media pages that the pond would be closed “until further notice.”
A “Closed Beach” sign is also posted on the beach area.
Officially, the beaches at Whiting’s Pond and Barbara Road at Falls Pond are both closed for the season and lifeguards are no longer on duty. Steven Carvalho, park and recreation director, says both beaches are “swim at your own risk” when not closed because of bacteria.
Both ponds remain open for boating — under town rules — and fishing.
Officials banned swimming at Whiting’s Pond, which is reserved for town and Plainville residents, earlier this month after testing showed high levels of e.coli bacteria.
The large number of geese on Whiting’s Pond has been cited in the past as a possible source of the bacteria, which is found in animal waste and can also be caused by rainwater runoff from the land. The bacteria can cause gastrointestinal woes in people who come in contact with contaminated water.
This is not the first summer high e.coli levels have closed town beaches. Whiting’s Pond saw outbreaks in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Contamination has closed the Barbara Road Beach from time to time as well.
