ATTLEBORO — A Level 3 sex offender who skipped out on bail for allegedly failing to register with police has been ordered held in jail without bail.
An Attleboro District Court judge revoked the bail for John E. Marvin, 54, formerly of Norwood, following his arraignment in his bed Tuesday at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, according to court records.
Marvin has been in Sturdy since his arrest Saturday night at the Knights Inn on Route 1 in North Attleboro. Marvin, who police say is homeless, was found laying face down and bleeding outside his room.
He is classified by the state as a Level 3 sex offender, or high risk to commit more sex crimes, based on convictions in 1994 for rape of a child with force and indecent assault and battery on a child, according to the state Sex Offender Registry Board.
He is wanted on four separate warrants in other courts for failing to appear on charges of failing to register as a sex offender.
He is also wanted on a new warrant in Dedham District Court on the same charge and faces a charge filed by North Attleboro police. He is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.