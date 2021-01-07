NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A federal magistrate judge has revoked bail for a local man accused of selling steroids and laundering money while awaiting trial for the same offenses.
Bail for David M. Esser, 47, the alleged mastermind behind a large-scale steroid distribution ring, was revoked without argument Thursday by Magistrate Judge Lincoln Almond in Providence federal court.
After being arrested last February, Esser, of 145 North Washington St., was freed on bond with a GPS monitoring bracelet and restrictions on his travel.
He was arrested again Dec. 11 after federal authorities discovered he allegedly conspired with a Virginia man to distribute more steroids, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The Virginia man allegedly received, prepared, packaged and shipped steroids to Esser’s customers at Esser’s direction. Esser allegedly communicated with the man by text and encrypted emails.
Last February, Esser was arrested with three alleged accomplices whose cases are still pending.
Prosecutors say Esser’s alleged steroid distribution ring earned him at least $350,000 in two years, which he used to purchase cars, luxury goods and real estate.
