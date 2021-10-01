ATTLEBORO — A city man charged with trafficking in counterfeit prescription pills was deemed a danger Friday but will be able to go free, with conditions, if he posts $7,500 cash bail.
Following a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court, Judge Edmund Mathers ordered Nathaniel S. Mayer, 23, to submit to random drug and alcohol tests and wear a GPS bracelet among other conditions.
Mayer, of 199 South Main St., has been held without bail since his arraignment Wednesday on drug trafficking and related charges stemming from a raid at his apartment the previous day.
Prosecutors wanted Mayer to remain in jail without bail while his case proceeds, saying his alleged activities constituted a danger to the public.
Assistant District Court Alex Lengyel argued that Mayer was arrested with over 2,500 counterfeit Xanax pills among other suspected drugs five months after a 2018 firearms case was continued without a finding.
He said the investigation into Mayer determined through an informant and police surveillance that he was selling the counterfeit pills, which could lead to overdoses and even death to buyers.
The prosecutor also suggested Mayer may have been dealing drugs while he was on probation for driving around with a shotgun in his vehicle.
“Your honor, someone who sells drugs is a danger to the community,” Lengyel said.
Mayer’s lawyer, Damien Puller of Taunton, said his client was a lifelong resident of the area who has a drug addiction and was attempting to get into a treatment program.
He said police surveillance of his client found there were only five to seven alleged sales during the course of a month.
“Seven sales in the course of a month are not indicative of someone who is a major drug dealer,” Puller said.
While the prosecutor sought to link his client’s gun case with the current allegations of drug dealing, Puller argued the cases were unrelated and that no firearms were found in his apartment.
Lengyel said Mayer could face additional charges because among the items police found in his apartment were three CVS prescription labels.
The search warrant affidavit filed by Detective Gabriel D’Agostino III said the investigation into Mayer began at the end of August.
During the investigation, an informant working with undercover police bought a bag of fake Xanax pills from Mayer, who purports to sell the real thing, authorities said.
Police also say they witnessed five hand-to-hand sales and allege Mayer purchases the pills on the internet.
The pills purchased by the informant were field tested for the synthetic drug fentanyl and a second test was “positive” for diazepam, valium and Ketamine, according to the affidavit.
Lengyel said the contents of the pills will not be known for sure until they are tested at the state police laboratory.
In his ruling, Mathers said the prosecution failed to prove there was clear and convincing evidence that nothing other than jailing the defendant would keep the community safe.
Among the conditions were that Mayer possess no firearms.
The case was continued to Nov. 3 for a probable cause hearing.
