ATTLEBORO — A Boston man accused of robbing a woman during an alleged drug deal was ordered held on $1,500 cash Friday.
Bail was set for John M. Galvin, 42, following a pretrial detention hearing in in Attleboro District Court. Judge Edmund Mather ruled the prosecution failed to prove Galvin was a danger.
Galvin is accused of threatening a woman with a hypodermic needle and a pellet gun during an alleged heroin deal in a car on April 25.
Police were flagged down by a witness who saw the pair struggling inside the vehicle and arrested Galvin at the scene.
The woman, Jocelyn M. Roig, 27, of Cranston, was arrested at the police station after giving officers conflicting accounts before allegedly admitting to meeting Galvin to sell him heroin.
No witnesses were called during the hearing but lawyers argued over statements contained in police reports submitted as evidence.
Galvin’s lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, attacked Roig’s credibility, noting she lied about her name and the circumstances.
“She should be held as a danger,” Caramanica said.
The defense attorney said his client, who cooperated with police, should not have been charged with armed robbery, a charge that allowed prosecutors to request a dangerousness hearing.
“We all know this case is not going to be indicted,” Caramanica said.
Arguing that Galvin should be held without bail, Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier said the defendant’s record of violating probation showed he would not follow court orders if released.
Poirier acknowledged Roig made conflicting statements to police but said there was a witness who corroborated the accounts of the struggle inside the car.
Galvin has pleaded innocent to armed robbery, conspiracy to violate drugs laws and possession of Class E pills.
His case was continued to May 20.
Roig has pleaded innocent to possessing heroin with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.