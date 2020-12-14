ATTLEBORO — The driver of a car in which police found a loaded gun, four pounds of suspected marijuana and alleged narcotics last week was ordered held in jail on $25,000 cash bail Monday.
Antonio Clough, 37, of Manchester, N.H., was ordered held on bail after a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court, during which a judge rejected the prosecution’s request to hold him in jail without bail.
Clough was driving a BMW that was stopped by state police on Interstate 95 South in North Attleboro around 2 a.m. on Dec. 8.
Inside the car, police say they found a magazine loaded with ammunition in the glove compartment and a loaded 9 mm handgun in a compartment near a seat armrest, according to court records.
Police say they also found four pounds of marijuana in the trunk and a bag of alleged heroin and a bag of an unidentified white powder.
Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg argued that Clough was a convicted drug dealer who has spent time in jail for drug dealing and violent crimes and should be held in jail prior to trial as a dangerous person.
She said that when Clough and his passenger were asked before the search they claimed to own everything in the car but then denied any knowledge of the gun or the drugs.
Clough’s lawyer, Gregory DiPaolo of Fall River, recommended $10,000 cash bail. He said the car was registered to another person and his client did not know of the gun or drugs that were inside the vehicle.
DiPaolo said his client will challenge the legality of the reason for the traffic stop. Police stopped the car because the trooper could not read the temporary license plate legally attached to the vehicle.
The defense lawyer said although Massachusetts does not use temporary license plates, Rhode Island and New Hampshire do to allow someone who buys a car time to get a permanent license plate.
Last Thursday, Clough’s passenger, Christina M. Stratton, 31, also of Manchester, N.H., was ordered held in jail on $7,500 cash bail Thursday after Judge Edmund Mathers rejected a prosecutor’s request to hold her in jail without bail under the state’s dangerousness statute.
Both have pleaded innocent to related weapons and drug charges.
The case was continued to next month to hear motions to suppress evidence seized by state police.
