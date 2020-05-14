MANSFIELD -- A local man who police say had the parts needed to make a machine gun was granted bail Thursday following a dangerousness hearing.
Trevor Johnstun, 28, of 606 School St., was deemed a danger but a judge set bail at $3,000 cash or $30,000 surety with conditions, according to the Attleboro District Court clerk's office.
Johnstun was arrested Sunday afternoon at his home following a call from a woman who told police he threatened her and had a gun.
During a search of his home, police say they found the parts of a 9 mm gun, including a large capacity magazine, that would make the weapon fully automatic.
Police also say they found ammunition, a replica handgun and BB gun rifle in addition to a small amount of alleged fentanyl.
The judge denied a motion to dismiss the case.
Johnstun has pleaded innocent to related assault, drug and weapons charges.
As a condition of bail, he was ordered to stay away from the woman, possess no firearms, destructive devices or dangerous weapons, and abide by all court orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.