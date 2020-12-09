ATTLEBORO — The lawyer for one of the suspects charged with robbing a Norton barber last week says his client was not involved in the incident and suggested police may not have the whole story.
Attleboro defense lawyer James Caramanica, who represents 33-year-old Joseph Dunkle of Quincy, told an Attleboro District Court judge Wednesday that “there is more going on here than what the alleged victim would have you believe.”
The comments came during a dangerousness hearing after which Judge Michele Armour rejected the prosecution’s request to hold Dunkle without bail. She set bail at $2,500, which Dunkle, a personal trainer, was expected to post.
Dunkle and co-defendant Michael Donovan, 34, of Boston, are charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery and conspiracy in the Dec. 3 incident in the parking lot of Boneheads Barber Shop on Route 123 in Norton.
Police say the defendants beat the 32-year-old barber and stole his designer backpack, cash, credit cards and other personal effects, including medication. The suspects went to Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville about a half-hour later, according to police.
Caramanica gave the judge copies of social media posts he said the barber made in addition to playing a social media video in which the alleged victim said he may know at least one of his attackers.
The defense lawyer also gave the judge copies of corporation papers for Boneheads Barbershop in which the barber is listed as a manager along with a man with the same last name as Donovan. Caramanica said he did not know the relationship.
“There is no connection with Mr. Dunkle and this incident, whatever it was,” Caramanica told the judge.
During her argument, Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier said the barber gave a description of his assailants and the license plate of the Jeep Cherokee the two men drove off in. The vehicle was traced to Donovan.
The prosecutor said the two men entered Plainridge before and after the robbery, changing into dark clothing after the first visit. She said the men were captured on surveillance together at the casino.
Poirier also gave the judge a four-minute video from the barbershop that she said showed the attack and corroborated the barber’s account.
Police later found a black knit ski mask and a glove that matched the description of items one of the attackers wore, according to the prosecutor.
Poirier argued Dunkle has a history of violence, a 2012 conviction for felony assault in Boston for which he served a nine-month jail sentence and violated his probation.
She argued nothing other than jail could keep the public safe from the defendant.
However, the judge said the law required her to consider less restrictive measures and set bail for Dunkle. She also ordered him to stay away from the barbershop, the alleged victim and his co-defendant.
The judge, however, did not impose any curfew or a GPS bracelet which Caramanica said his client would agree to as a condition of bail.
Donovan is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.