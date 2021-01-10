ATTLEBORO — A suspect who had been ordered held without bail on charges he robbed a Norton barber has been granted bail after appealing his case to superior court.
Michael Donovan, 34, of Boston, appealed the no-bail order to Fall River Superior Court where a judge set bail at $1,500, public defender Susanna Henry said Thursday.
Donovan was initially charged with unarmed robbery for the Dec. 3 incident but the charge was reduced to larceny from a person. That kept prosecution of the case in Attleboro District Court.
Donovan was still being held without bail on a pending drug possession case but Judge Edmund Mathers allowed Henry’s motion to revoke the order, clearing the way for his release.
Henry argued that her client’s case had been scheduled four times but he could not be brought to jailhouse video conferences because he was held in a unit where inmates were not allowed to leave.
The defense lawyer said her client did not have COVID-19 but he was at risk of being infected while incarcerated.
In light of the superior court judge’s bail ruling and the threat of COVID-19 infection, Henry argued that failure to vacate the order revoking her client’s bail amounted to a “manifest injustice.”
Mather agreed over the objection of the prosecution, saying it was a matter of “fundamental fairness.”
Jonathan Darling, a spokesperson for the Bristol County Sheriff’s office, said the defendant was held in a general population unit at the Dartmouth House of Correction.
He said inmates were not allowed to leave the unit because some had COVID symptoms, were exposed to someone with COVID or were awaiting test results. However, he said none of the inmates in the unit had tested positive.
He said the restrictions were put in place to limit exposure at the jail and that they were set to be lifted soon, possibly by Friday.
