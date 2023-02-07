ATTLEBORO — Four well-known political figures weighed in on the city’s mayoral special election Monday, endorsing two of the four candidates.
Former Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and former Mayor Kevin Dumas all endorsed fellow Republican Jay DiLisio, the acting mayor, in the Feb. 28 election.
Democrat Paul Heroux, the former mayor who DiLisio replaced, gave his backing to independent City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone.
The other two candidates for mayor, former City Councilor John Davis and political newcomer Timothy Barone, have not yet received any endorsements from well-known figures.
Dumas, Baker and Polito issued statements that praised DiLisio.
Heroux praised DeSimone but also criticized DiLisio.
“First, I’ve worked with Jay Dilisio but Jay is not the right person to be mayor. Jay is not really a fiscal watchdog,” Heroux said.
Heroux said DiLisio voted for a budget that resulted in 30 teachers being laid off, and has been non-committal on preserving the closed-down golf course at Locust Valley.
DiLisio said Monday the subject of buying Locust Valley to preserve it as open space is an “incredibly complex issue.” It will take exercising a right of first refusal if someone else tries to buy it, a debt ceiling analysis, and finding a way of buying it without overburdening taxpayers, he said.
As for the budget cuts and teacher layoffs, DiLisio said he voted for that budget for 2017 because otherwise the city would have had to go to monthly budgets. He said the budget also included budget cuts with the suggestion that savings go to the school department.
Baker said DiLisio has demonstrated his dedication to public service and has gained experience in his time as a city councilor. He is also the only candidate with executive experience, Baker said.
“Personally, I have known Jay and his family for several years, starting with his work on the City Council. Jay’s deep commitment to his family and friends is extended to his colleagues, employees and the residents of Attleboro,” Baker said.
Baker, who left the corner office in January after eight years as one of the most popular governors in the country, said DiLisio will be missed at his administrative job with the state Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Polito said DiLIsio will bring a strong work ethic and collaborative work style to the mayor’s office.
Dumas also cited DiLisio’s experience in endorsing his campaign to fill the remainder of the term of Heroux, who resigned to become Bristol County sheriff.
“During my years as mayor, Jay and I had many opportunities to collaborate and we continue to have robust discussions about the needs of the city and its bright future,” Dumas said.
He said DiLisio knows the importance of the city’s master plan, its schools and public safety.
DiLisio was the city council president when Heroux resigned and automatically became acting mayor.
For Baker, endorsing DiLisio is part of a pattern of backing a Republican in Attleboro races.
He previously endorsed Dumas and former Councilor Heather Porreca in losing campaigns against Heroux for mayor.
While Heroux knocked DiLisio, he also praised DeSimone.
“Cathleen is my pick because she presents real proposals to help seniors, students, address mental illness and to protect the environment and city finances,” he said of DeSimone.