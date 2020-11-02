A surge in coronavirus cases has prompted new statewide restrictions and the cancellation of a popular city event.
On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker issued new orders aimed at stemming the spread of the highly contagious virus, including one that requires people to wear masks in all public places at all times.
In addition, Mayor Paul Heroux announced the cancellation of the city’s annual Winter Night Festival, which is usually held in February.
Baker said coronavirus cases have risen by 278 percent and hospitalizations have gone up by 145 percent since Labor Day.
The new restrictions are aimed at slowing transmission of the disease, which has killed more than 10,000 residents in the state since March.
In the last month alone, cases have gone from 3,784 per week to 8,498.
Deaths, however, have been steady, with the rate actually decreasing during that time from 2.11 to 1.76 percent.
“These measures are meant to disrupt rising trends now, so the Commonwealth can keep the economy and schools open for residents and to prevent the need to roll back to Phase I or Phase II of the reopening plan,” Baker said in a press release.
Meanwhile, in Rhode Island, all Lifespan hospitals including Rhode Island Hospital, Miriam, Hasbro, Newport, Bradley and Gateway, have been closed to visitors.
Baker’s mask order and all other restrictions are effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday. An earlier mandate said people should wear a mask in public if they couldn’t socially distance. Baker said the new mandate removes the social distancing language.
“We’re basically saying if you go out in public, wear a mask,” Baker said.
It does not apply to those with certain medical conditions or those between the ages of 2 and 5.
Also, Baker issued an advisory “instructing” residents to remain at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The order does not apply to those going to work, getting groceries, addressing health needs or taking a walk.
Restaurants must close for in-person dining and liquor stores must stop selling alcohol by 9:30 p.m. Recreational marijuana sales are prohibited past 9:30 p.m.
Baker also put new limits on gatherings at private residences. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.
The limit on gatherings held in public spaces and at event venues remains the same.
The new order also requires that all gatherings, regardless of size or location, must end and disperse by 9:30 p.m.
Winter Night Festival
As for the Winter Night Festival, Heroux said organizers felt “it is not only unsafe, but also not possible to host such a large gathering in 2021.”
“The team is disappointed that it will not be able to plan this popular event,” he said in a press release, but added he expects the festival will be back in 2022.
Franklin High School
In another coronavirus development, Franklin High School has delayed its transition to hybrid learning and canceled sports for two weeks after dozens of students attended a Halloween party at which they did not wear face coverings or maintain social distance, administrators said.
Classes will remain fully remote for now and hybrid learning will begin Nov. 16, Franklin schools Superintendent Sara Ahern and Franklin High Principal Josh Hanna said in a message to the school community Sunday.
All sports practices and games were canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.