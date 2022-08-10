It’s official: Massachusetts has become the latest state to legalize gambling on professional and college sports. But don’t place your bets just yet.
While the state’s three gambling venues, including Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, are anxious to get a piece of the action, the process is just beginning, state officials say.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s signing of the bill one day before Thursday’s deadline to act on the legislation marks the opening of a regulatory process. It’s unlikely local fans will be wagering on their favorite teams by the time football season begins next month.
“For the past several years, we have been monitoring sports wagering legislation and taking appropriate steps to prepare for our potential role.” Massachusetts Gaming Commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein said in a statement Wednesday. “As soon as this week we will be working to understand the landscape of interest in operator licensure as we move forward with this process.”
That may take a while. The commission, which under the new law is in charge of regulating sports betting, is tasked with identifying more than 200 potential regulations, adopting industry-recognized standards, setting up a process to investigate and license applicants, hire a chief of sports wagering, and scheduling public meetings, according to commission Executive Director Karen Wells.
“Now that we have a law that defines our responsibilities as regulator, we will work with our stakeholders to swiftly stand up this new industry with a focus on integrity, player safety and consumer protection.” Wells said.
The commission is slated to take up sports betting at its meeting Thursday.
“We are committed to ensuring the integrity of sports wagering in the Commonwealth and are looking forward to engaging stakeholders in an inclusive and transparent process,” Judd-Stein said.
The commission is planning a series of roundtable discussions with the entities involved, including the state’s three legal gaming venues, Plainridge, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor.
Plainridge, which currently offers only slot machines, has high hopes.
In a statement, North Grounsell, vice president and general manager at Plainridge said, “We are thankful to the Legislature and Governor Baker for their efforts in bringing legalized sports betting to the Commonwealth. We’re excited to continue working with the Mass. Gaming Commission to quickly open our retail sports book and ensure our patrons can take full advantage of an expanded offering at Plainridge Park Casino.”
Lawmakers reached a compromise on sports betting at the end of the Legislature’s session last month.
Rhode Island legalized sports betting in 2018 and all other bordering states allow it, except Vermont. Local lawmakers have consistently supported legalizing it.
“This is an important step in ensuring that Massachusetts can compete with neighboring states in a highly competitive gaming market and repatriate tax dollars leaving the state,” Grounsell said.
