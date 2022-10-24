FRANKLIN -- Gov. Charlie Baker visited Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School last week to see students being trained with the latest technology as they prepare to join the workforce.
Baker visited the school Thursday to observe a collaboration taking place among programs during STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Week.
Baker had attended a presentation earlier in the month at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Plainville where Graphic Communications students from Tri-County were recognized for their submissions to the smART creative science art contest.
The students' artwork was prominently displayed at the company’s new manufacturing facility.
After viewing the work, Baker reached out to Tri-County to see what other innovative projects the students were working on.
Students and staff led Baker on a tour through several of the school's classrooms and programs to showcase student efforts.
"The governor made me feel proud to be pursuing a non-traditional career path of HVAC&R and gave me great motivational advice," senior Emmaline Lafleu of Seekonk, who is studying heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, said in a news release.
Other programs Baker asked to visit were Metal Fabrication and Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing to observe updates and modifications paid for with the help of a state Skills Capital Grant.
"The governor was surprisingly funny and made us feel comfortable. He shared fascinating stories and showed a great interest in Tri-County and its students," said Michel Emile, a senior from North Attleboro who is in the school's engineering program.
The Skills Gap Grant program was launched in 2015 with the goal of replacing outdated equipment and technology, mainly at vocational technical high schools and community colleges.
"Tri-County has been fortunate to be the recipient of a portion of these funds, which were used to upgrade equipment and add new programs such as medical assisting," Superintendent-Director Karen Maguire said.
Tr-County has received more than $1 million in Skills Gap funds since 2016.
The money has allowed it to modernize labs to continue providing students with state-of-the-art equipment to support high school and adult education classes as well as provide training and placement for underemployed individuals, school officials said.
Baker was presented with a citation from Maguire and the Tri-County School Committee commemorating Oct. 20 as Gov. Charles Baker Day at the school.
"We hope that the next governor, along with our legislature, will pick up where Gov. Baker left off and allocate funds to assist our communities with new building projects," Maguire said. "This is a concern across the Commonwealth as many communities are trying to find ways to rebuild some of our 50-year-old vocational school facilities."
Tri-County, built in 1977, is moving to the next steps in a proposed building project.