FOXBORO — Gov. Charlie Baker has come down on the side of the town in changing the way it grants entertainment licenses for Gillette Stadium.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said the governor has filed a bill in support of a vote by selectmen to try to streamline the license process and sent out a letter urging lawmakers to approve it.
Feeney said the bill is being assigned to the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure, a panel he happens to chair on the Senate side.
State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, said his office had requested Baker’s support.
Selectmen voted in October to adopt a new approach after town counsel and attorneys for Kraft worked out the details.
It would require only one public hearing for a full schedule of sporting and entertainment events at the stadium each year rather than individual hearings.
It would also change the timing of licenses to run from May 1 to April 30 so that the licensing came after the NFL and MLS schedules are made public.
The change in timing needs a special act from the Legislature, town counsel Patrick Costello told selectmen when they were voting on the matter in October.
The state action is needed because current law calls for licenses to run during a calendar year, he said at the time.
