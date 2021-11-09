Apartment Fire NA

Firefighters from several towns battled an apartment fire at the Royal Park Apartments on East Washington Street (Route 1) in North Attleboro Thursday night. Lt. Brian Brousseau of the North Attleboro Fire Department is shown on the roof of the complex.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Investigators determined a two-alarm fire last week at Royal Park Apartments started on a second-floor balcony but the exact cause is undetermined, the fire chief said Tuesday.

The cause of the fire last Thursday night was accidental but investigators may not be able to pinpoint an exact cause because of the heavy fire damage, Fire Chief Robert Coleman said.

The fire temporarily displaced a family of three on the third floor where the fire spread to the balcony outside their apartment.

The displaced family was assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire was reported about 10:50 p.m. Thursday and was confined by firefighters to the two balconies.

The fire was at one of the several buildings at the complex at 65 East Washington St. (Route 1) near Route 120.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

