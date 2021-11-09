NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Investigators determined a two-alarm fire last week at Royal Park Apartments started on a second-floor balcony but the exact cause is undetermined, the fire chief said Tuesday.
The cause of the fire last Thursday night was accidental but investigators may not be able to pinpoint an exact cause because of the heavy fire damage, Fire Chief Robert Coleman said.
The fire temporarily displaced a family of three on the third floor where the fire spread to the balcony outside their apartment.
The displaced family was assisted by the American Red Cross.
The fire was reported about 10:50 p.m. Thursday and was confined by firefighters to the two balconies.
The fire was at one of the several buildings at the complex at 65 East Washington St. (Route 1) near Route 120.
