FRANKLIN — The outcome of the Democratic primary race for the 4th Congressional District seat may come down to this area town.
Newton City Councilor Jake Auchincloss Thursday expanded his lead over former Brookline select board member Jesse Mermell, but the two candidates were still separated by less than 1 percentage point, Auchincloss’s lead ranging from 1,500 to 1,700 votes.
Ballots were still being counted Thursday at Franklin High School and in two other communities in the district — two days after a primary that saw a flood of mail-in ballots that overwhelmed cities and towns.
Franklin had yet to report any results as of press time Thursday night, and officials said Newton and Wellesley still had uncounted ballots. However, 96 percent of precincts in the 34 cities and towns in the district had submitted vote totals.
In the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area, Auchincloss received 7,292 votes to Mermell’s 4,608.
A Suffolk Superior Court judge Wednesday approved a petition from Secretary of State William Galvin, who asked for more time for communities to count ballots.
In fact, Galvin sent personnel from his office to Franklin, where there were about 3,000 ballots that needed to be counted. The town clerk’s office initially estimated that number would only be around 600, but Galvin’s office indicated it had doubts early on about that number based on the number of requested mail-in ballots from residents.
Personnel from Galvin’s office conducted an inventory and found there were many more uncounted ballots in the town’s eight precincts.
Galvin's office said it believes the situation was simply an oversight, with ballots not brought from town hall to the high school to be counted.
Five other Democrats trail Auchincloss and Mermell in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy, who lost to incumbent Edward Markey in Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary.
And the outcome of the race could be delayed further.
Mermell has questioned the overall vote count, contending there may be uncounted ballots in additional cities and towns, and has indicated she may ask for a recount.
A website, massrecount.org, included a recount petition for the district and the site said it was paid for by the Committee to Elect Jesse Mermell.
State law allows a campaign to file a petition by Friday for a district-wide recount if the margin between first and second place is within .5%. Campaigns also can ask for more narrow recounts of specific precincts or city wards.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Julie Hall of Attleboro in the Nov. 3 general election. Hall, a former city councilor and Air Force veteran, defeated David Rosa in the Republican primary.
