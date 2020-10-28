Secretary of State William Galvin has ordered ballot drop boxes locked up on Halloween night.
He recommended that the boxes be locked at 5 p.m., but Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux wants them open longer so he’s providing a police officer to guard the city’s box. It’s the rear of City Hall and will be open until 9 p.m. on Halloween, which is Saturday.
At that time the box will be emptied and locked. It will be reopened at some point on Sunday morning.
The drop box for absentee and mail-in ballots is already under 24-hour video surveillance by police at the police station, which is next door to City Hall, the mayor said.
The notice from the state was prompted by the vandalism of a box in Boston.
“There is increased concern over attempts to interfere with ballots and ballot drop boxes, malicious or otherwise, as evidenced by a recent attack on a drop box in the city of Boston,” Galvin said in an email to election officials throughout the state.
“If you are unable to have personal security of your ballot drop box on Halloween throughout the evening, that box should be closed for the night.”
In addition, the mayor said he conferred with the city’s election office Wednesday afternoon and decided to urge those with absentee or mail-in ballots to bring them to City Hall instead of relying on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver them by the Nov. 6 deadline.
“Despite the best efforts and hard work of the USPS workers, because the deadline is fast approaching, the only guaranteed way to make sure your ballot is going to be counted at this point is to drop it off in person at City Hall by Tuesday, November 3 at 8 p.m.,” Heroux said in an email.
Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and must be in the elections office by Nov. 6.
