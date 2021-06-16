ATTLEBORO — The ballot for the city’s November election is starting to fill in, but while all offices have candidates there are still 15 incumbents facing no opposition.
Those include the city treasurer and collector, three at-large council seats, four of six ward council seats, and all six ward school committee seats.
The most competition is at the top of the ticket where it appears there will be three candidates for mayor. That means there will be a preliminary election on Sept. 21 if all, as expected, are certified for the ballot.
Those candidates are incumbent Paul Heroux and challengers Todd McGhee and Jim Poore.
Poore is the only one of the three who has already acquired enough signatures on his nomination papers to secure a place on the ballot.
Meanwhile, Heroux is not expected to run into any problems getting the 200 signatures he needs and Nicole McGhee, speaking for her husband Todd, said signature collection is going well.
“As far as signature collections go, we are making great progress,” she said in emailed comments. “This has given Todd many chances to reach out to many residents and constituents in the city and he has received very positive feedback from all those he has met with.”
Like other mayor and council candidates, McGhee plans to do a lot of door-to-door campaigning, she said.
No doubt Heroux, who is well known for his door-to-door efforts, will as well.
Poore confirmed Wednesday he’ll be knocking on doors, too.
All candidates and those who may be considering candidacies have until Aug. 3 to submit their nomination papers.
There are two candidates aiming to replace retiring City Clerk Stephen Withers Sr.
They are Laurie Sawyer and current council Vice President Kate Jackson. Both have both collected enough signatures for placement on the ballot.
City collector Zaida Keefer and City Treasurer Laura Gignac are both unopposed and both have been certified for the ballot.
All five incumbent at-large city councilors are circulating nomination papers and three have finished the job. They are Jay DiLisio, Cathleen DeSimone and Ty Waterman. Richard Conti and Peter Blais have not.
There are two first-time candidates for at-large seats: Tanuja Goulet Arany and Daryl Velze. Neither have completed signature collection.
At-large councilors do not have specific opponents. With only two challengers that means three are assured of reelection.
All ward councilors with the exception of Jackson are seeking reelection.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Dolan is the only incumbent to be certified for the ballot to date.
Newcomer Michael Angelo, who is seeking to replace Jackson as the Ward 4 councilor, has also completed signature collection.
Another newcomer, David A. Bowie, is circulating nomination papers for the Ward 4 seat.
The only incumbent ward councilor facing a challenge at the moment is Diana Holmes.
Mark R. Willis has taken out nomination papers to run for the seat she holds.
Two of the three incumbent at-large school board members have taken out nomination papers. They are James Stors and Robert Geddes. Robert Hill has not.
Two others have. Newcomer Timothy Morin Jr. and current Ward 5 committee member Shannon Johnson are circulating nomination papers for at-large seats.
Five of the six ward committee members are running for reelection.
Ward 2 member William Larson is the only incumbent so far to be certified for the ballot.
Newcomer Chris Frappier is running for the Ward 5 seat being vacated by Johnson and has submitted enough signatures to be included on the ballot.
