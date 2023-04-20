ATTLEBORO — There will be just three names on the ballot for the June 6 special election to fill an at-large city council seat left vacant by Cathleen DeSimone after she was elected mayor.
But a ballot lottery was performed anyway at City Hall on Thursday afternoon and here are the results:
The first name on the ballot will be Jonathan Tavares, the second will be Timothy Barone and the third will be Laurie Sawyer.
All three have qualified for the ballot, which can now be printed.
DeSimone faced off against city council president and then acting mayor Jay DiLisio, former councilor John Davis and Barone in a Feb. 28 special mayoral election. It was required after former mayor Paul Heroux was elected sheriff of Bristol County in November.
DeSimone beat out DiLisio 49% to 42%. Davis got 8% and Barone got 1.5%.
The number of ballots for the special council election to be printed will be up to the election commission.
But since just 16.54% showed up for the special mayoral election, the turnout may be much smaller.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.