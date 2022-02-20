NORTH ATTLEBORO — The ballot listing in the only contested race in the annual election will mix incumbents and challengers this year.
Position on the April 5 ballot was determined by a random drawing at the meeting of the election commission on Thursday.
In the four-way race for two three-year terms on the school committee, candidates will be listed as:
- John Edward Costello, 43 Oak St.
- David G. Chee, 73 Rosemary Road.
- Ethan P. Hamilton, 441 Oakridge Ave.
- Charles R. Dobre-Badobre, 86 Broad St.
Costello and Hamilton will be listed as candidates for re-election. Hamilton is currently school committee chairman. Chee is a former school committee member and also served as a selectman, finance committee member and town meeting representative under the town’s former system of government. Dobre-Badobre has not sought political office before.
The school committee race will be listed last on the ballot.
Barring any last-minute write in campaigns, the other offices up for election will not feature any contested races. Incumbents all filed nomination papers to appear on the ballot and will run unopposed. All except board of public works member Daniel Donovan will be listed as candidates for re-election. Donvan was appointed to fill an unexpired term last year. All the terms are for thee years.
The offices and candidates will be listed in order as:
Board of Electric Commissioners — vote for two
- Steven Michael Cabral, 20 Ash St.
- John Maxwell Gould, 30 Taylor St.
Board of Public Works — vote for two
- Anthony S. Rinaldi, Jr., 61 Virginia Ave.
- Daniel F. Donovan, 79 Grove St.
Park Commission — vote for one
- Paul M. Rofino, 41 Constance Way.
March 1 is the deadline to submit referendum questions for the April ballot. March 3 is the last day to file a withdrawal or objection to a nomination for any of the offices up for election and March 16 is the last day to register to vote on April 5. Voters can apply for an absentee ballot up until noon on April 4.
Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at North Attleboro High School.