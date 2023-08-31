ATTLEBORO -- Ballot positions of the candidates in the five contested races in the city election slated for Nov. 7 have been determined.
Overall, there are 24 offices up for election.
The contested seats are Ward 2 council, at-large council, Ward 1 school committee, Ward 3 school committee and Ward 6 school committee.
In the Ward 2 council race, Jennifer Royster and Pamela Foa will fight it out for the seat left vacant by Kelly Bennett, the first-term councilor who chose not to run again.
In a recent lottery drawing for ballot position, Royster came out first.
There are seven vying for the five at-large council seats.
They will appear on the ballot in this order, determined the lottery drawn on Aug. 18: Laurie Sawyer, Timothy Barone, Antonio Roberto Pentimalli, Nicholas Lavoie, Jonathan F. Tavares (incumbent), James J. DiLisio (incumbent) and Ty Waterman (incumbent).
In the school committee Ward 1 race, James K. Poore came out on top over Dianne E. Sawyer (incumbent) on the ballot.
In the school committee Ward 3 race, Aaron Bennett will take the top ballot slot over Michael J. Wagner.
And in the Ward 6 school committee race, Scott Domenici (incumbent) came out on top over Tara Bryan Finn.
The mayor, treasurer, city clerk and collector are all unopposed.
And in council wards 1, 3, 4, 5and 6, all the incumbents are unopposed.
In school committee wards 2, 4 and 5, all the incumbents are unopposed.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
