SEEKONK -- Apparently, residents like the present form of government.
All four nonbinding ballot questions proposing different forms of government failed overwhelmingly at Monday's annual town election.
Town officials have been pondering the possibility of doing away with the board of selectmen, open town meeting and town administrator and going to a mayor, a return to Representative Town Meeting, town council and/or town manager.
All of the referendum questions were nonbinding, meaning the votes wouldn't automatically bring a change of government. They were only inquiries to guide town officials on the sentiments of residents.
There are several options for changing local government structure, and the four ballot questions hit on many of them, with the first question a general one and the remaining three more specific.
The ballot questions and results are as follows:
The question lost 1,031 to 901, with 172 blanks.
The question was rejected 1,038 to 866, with 200 blanks.
The ballot question was defeated 1,294 to 548, with 262 blanks.
That question also failed, 1,331 to 505, with 268 blanks.
Selectmen, at one of their February meetings, voted to bring the ballot questions before voters.
Town officials for the last several years have had a charter committee, with input from selectmen, study the town charter, which is the guide for Seekonk's local government, and recommend changes.
Although the revisions were mostly minor, residents at several town meetings have failed to adopt the revised charter.
North Attleboro in recent years switched from the form of government Seekonk has to a town council/town manager format.
Some 2,104, or 18.24%, of the town's 11,534 registered voters cast ballots. That turnout is easily among the highest in recent years in area annual town elections.
