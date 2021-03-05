NORTH ATTLEBORO — With the deadline for challenges and withdrawals passed, the ballot for the annual town election next month is set.
The deadline for candidates to withdraw was 5 p.m. Thursday, Election Coordinator Patricia Dolan said.
Also, no one submitted any ballot questions by Tuesday, the deadline posted on the town website’s election commission page.
There are only two contested races on the April 6 ballot.
By far the busiest is for the town council. There will be 12 candidates for the nine two-year terms that will be up for grabs. Seven of the current councilors have filed papers to run along with five challengers.
There are three candidates for two seats on the electric commission, which oversees the North Attleboro Electric Department.
With one exception, the other positions on the town ballot have just enough candidates to fill out the expiring terms. No one filed to run for an unexpired one-year term on the board of public works. The terms of school committee members Kathryn Hobbs, Carol Wagner and Kevin O’Donnel expire this year. Of the incumbents, only Hobbs returned papers for re-election. She’ll be joined on the ballot by newcomer candidates Joseph Flaherty and Tasha Buzzell.
Dolan said no one has informed the election commission of plans to run a sticker or write-in campaign. “They don’t have to notify us, but it makes it easier if we know that there will be write-in votes,” she said in response to an emailed question from The Sun Chronicle.
On the council, the incumbents seeking re-election are Kathleen Theresa Prescott, Darius Gregory, Justin Pare, JoAnn Cathcart, John D. Simmons and Julie A. Boyce. They are all completing their first term on the council
Andrew Shanahan, who was appointed last year to fill out the unexpired term of former councilor and new state Rep. Adam Scanlon, is seeking a full term. Incumbents Michael Lennox and Keith Lapointe did not seek re-election this year. Challengers who filed completed nomination papers are Andrea Slobogan, John Donohue, Mark Gould, Daniel Donovan and Patrick Reynolds.
For the two three-year seats on the board of electric commissioners, the candidates are William J. Carlson, incumbent John F. Casey and Craig J. Cameron.
March 17 is the final day to register to vote in the election. New voters should call town hall to set up an appointment. Dolan noted that absentee ballots are available for this election.
“When we receive the ballots we will send them out. Also, all voting will be at the high school,” she said.
