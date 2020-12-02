November has gone down as one of the warmest on record, with one day the hottest on record.
The average daily high temperature of 58 far exceeded the normal of 51. According to the Attleboro Water Department, it was just short of the record average of 59 in November 2001; two other years, 2006 and 2009, came in at 58.
It appears November may be leading the way when it comes to global warming.
The highest temp of 80 came on Nov. 9 and was the warmest November temperature in 81 years of record keeping by the department. It punctuated an unusual string of five days with record highs.
Ironically, it didn’t reach 80 at all in October.
The other four record-setting days in November saw the thermometer rise into the mid- to upper 70s.
All of the records were broken by several degrees, and some broke records dating back nearly half a century.
Typical high temps for that time of year run in the mid- to low 50s, department records show.
The warm spell saw many area residents outside with short sleeves and pants, visiting area parks and conservation lands, and doing yard work.
Nights were cold and closer to normal, though.
The average daily low was 37 degrees, which compares to a usual 34.
The lowest temp was 18, Nov. 19, and tied a record set in 1986.
There were 10 days that reached freezing-or-below temps, which is near the low side in the books.
For November, rainfall totaled 4.06 inches, which is slightly below normal. There were nine days of rainfall — on the low end — with the largest storm dropping about 2 inches toward the end of the month.
Monday’s 3-inch rainstorm went on Tuesday, Dec. 1’s records.
Needless to say, the drought appears to be nearing an end.
Precipitation — which is rain and melted snow — was 38.14 inches for the first 11 months of the year, which is still down from the average of 44.37 inches, but the gap has been steadily closing.
