NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The longtime band director will be the next assistant principal at the North Attleboro High School.
Thomas Rizzo will assume the role effective July 1, Superintendent John Antonucci said. He will replace Russ Booth, who is taking over as the new principal of Mansfield High School.
Rizzo has served as director of instrumental music for grades 9-12 since 2006. He has also held positions of music director/K-12 coordinator, and interim assistant principal.
He was the recipient of the 2007 Walmart Teacher of the Year Award, and is the namesake of the Thomas P. Rizzo Music Education Scholarship founded by community parents in 2012.
“Assistant Principal Rizzo has more than 16 years of passionate and enthusiastic experience, and we are excited for him to bring his proven track record of supporting students and building relationships with the community to his new role,” Antonucci said.
Rizzo is a North Attleboro native and resident. He holds a bachelor's degree in music education from the University of New Hampshire and a master's degree in educational leadership from Bridgewater State University.
“Leaving the classroom and the responsibilities as band director after 16 years is certainly bittersweet but I am excited to work with our students, our staff, and our community in a different capacity and am eager to use the experiences gained over my teaching career to work with our leadership team at NAHS,” Rizzo said.