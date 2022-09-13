FOXBORO -- A gun-wielding man wearing a surgical mask and gloves robbed the Bank of America off the town common Tuesday afternoon.
Local police and FBI agents from the bureau's Lakeville office responded to the bank branch at 16 School St. about 1:30 p.m.
The robber showed a silver-colored semi-automatic handgun, fled on foot out the rear of the bank and got into a tan or gray SUV.
Police were still investigating but notified surrounding police departments of the robbery.
No injuries were reported.
The robber was described as a white man in his 30s or 40s with a medium build. He was about 5-foot 10-inches tall to 5-foot 11-inches tall.
He wore a blue surgical mask and surgical gloves, a black baseball cap and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Police cruisers flooded the area but no suspects were immediately apprehended.
Out of an abundance of caution police also asked staff and students at nearby schools to shelter in place while they conducted a search of the area.
Police said in statement that a "variety of evidence" was recovered from the scene and will be tested.
Later Tuesday afternoon, police released bank surveillance photos of the man they suspect of being the robber.
They want anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Detective Patrick Morrison at 508-698-7014.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.