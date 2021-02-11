ATTLEBORO — A Providence man whose bank robbery spree in 2018 ended in a crash in Attleboro following a high-speed chase should go to prison for nine years, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Dong Lee, 50, who court papers say has a 30-year substance abuse-related criminal record, faces sentencing in U.S. District Court in Boston on Feb. 16.
Lee pleaded guilty in October to robbing five banks in a spree that began on Sept. 8, 2018 and ended six days later when he was arrested after a car driven by an accomplice crashed off Toner Boulevard.
Lee and Charles L. Wheeler, 50, of Weymouth, robbed a bank in Avon and one in Brockton before hitting another car while making their getaway, according to court records.
A state trooper spotted their car on Route 1 near Gillette Stadium and chased them onto Interstate 95 South. They crashed on Toner Boulevard in Attleboro, according to court records.
Lee was arrested near the crash scene but Wheeler fled on foot and stole a car nearby at the Gulf gas station in North Attleboro, according to court records.
Wheeler was arrested after another high-speed chase that ended when he stopped on Route 1 in South Attleboro, court records say.
Wheeler, who has had a lengthy criminal record that included prior robberies, was sentenced to seven years in October.
“Lee’s actions during this recent robbery spree are unacceptable and cannot be taken lightly,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Shine wrote in his sentencing recommendation.
Lee’s lawyer, Scott Lauer of Boston, filed papers Thursday recommending a six-year sentence, noting that Wheeler’s criminal record was more serious than his client’s.
Lee has a lengthy record of crimes related to his substance abuse disorder including shoplifting, larceny, fraud and drug possession, according to Lauer.
Lee, the father of a 22-year-old son, admitted to committing the bank robberies to feed a bad heroin habit. Tellers were handed a note and no gun or weapon was ever shown, Lauer said.
Lee looks forward to being sober and “writing a new chapter for himself” after prison, according to Lauer.
Both sides recommended that Lee serve three years’ probation after completing his sentence. Prosecutors also want restitution.
Federal sentencing guidelines, which are not binding on a judge, call for between 9 and 11 years, according to court records.
The robberies were investigated by the FBI, state police and police in Boston, Brockton, Avon, Andover and Braintree.
