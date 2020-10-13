BOSTON -- A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking part in five bank robberies in a single week in 2018, including one which resulted in a high-speed police chase that began in Foxboro and ended in South Attleboro.
Dong Lee, 50, of Providence, admitted to five counts of bank robbery in federal court in Boston, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Lee and an accomplice, Charles Lamont Wheeler, 46, of Weymouth, robbed banks in Andover, Boston, Braintree, Avon and Brockton between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14 in 2018.
Both suspects were arrested by state police after a high-speed pursuit Sept. 14, 2018 that began at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and went to the Toner Boulevard exit of Interstate 95 in North Attleboro, where their vehicle, driven by Wheeler, crashed.
Wheeler fled on foot and stole a car that had been left running at the pumps at the nearby Tri-Boro Gulf gas station, but was finally stopped on Route 1 in South Attleboro near the Pawtucket border.
Lee's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Wheeler pleaded guilty in March and faces a sentencing hearing Wednesday. In May, he cited the coronavirus pandemic and hypertension in a bid to be released from the Norfolk County Correctional Center pending his sentencing, but it was rejected.
Lee and Wheeler face up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle P. Heagney and North Attleboro Police Chief John J. Reilly were among those making the announcement of Lee's plea Tuesday.
