ATTLEBORO — A third candidate has joined the race for an at-large city council seat in the June 6 special election.
Timothy Barone, 48, of 15 Manorhaven Drive, who was one of four candidates for mayor in February’s special election, filed his nomination papers and was certified on Friday, the last day to submit papers.
He needed 100 signatures to qualify.
Barone will face off against Laurie Sawyer, 52, of 136 Curtis Ave., and Jonathan Tavares, 29, of 7 Gardner Ave.
Barone didn’t immediately return a call or email for comment.
The June 6 special election is being held to fill the at-large seat vacated by Cathleen DeSimone, who was elected mayor in the Feb. 28 special election.
Barone garnered about 1.5% of the vote in that election, which also included Jay DiLisio and John Davis.
DeSimone won with 49% of the vote to DiLisio’s 42%. DiLisio is city council president. Davis, who got around 7% of the vote, is a former city councilor.
Barone has also taken out nomination papers for mayor in the fall election.
There will be a ballot position lottery at 5 p.m. April 20 at City Hall, which is open to the public.
