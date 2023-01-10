ATTLEBORO -- Timothy Barone, a candidate for mayor in the special election slated for Feb. 28, said he decided to take former mayor Paul Heroux’s advice and run for office after texting and talking with him concerning a big boost in downtown parking fees.

“Key to that, the city council … decided to raise the center of town's parking rates 67% on one day over the summer,” Barone said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle.

