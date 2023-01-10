ATTLEBORO -- Timothy Barone, a candidate for mayor in the special election slated for Feb. 28, said he decided to take former mayor Paul Heroux’s advice and run for office after texting and talking with him concerning a big boost in downtown parking fees.
“Key to that, the city council … decided to raise the center of town's parking rates 67% on one day over the summer,” Barone said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle.
He was told they hadn’t been raised in 17 years and that was why they went up so much.
But he said it hurts business.
“That does nothing to help businesses in the downtown and really doesn't make our downtown more welcome to citizens and tourists,” Barone said.
Barone was born and raised in Attleboro and graduated from Bishop Feehan High School.
He has a degree in biochemistry from Providence College.
He said he worked his way through P.C. and is taking graduate courses at Boston University and Harvard College.
Barone said he addressed the parking fee issue with the city council, but nothing was done to reduce them.
“During the open forum, I presented my case in hopes that raised rates would be reversed and only if necessary be phased in over four years,” he said. “I got hand shakes and agreements that members would support this.”
Few people were aware of the intent to raise the rates, which had a big impact, especially for anyone on a fixed income.
Barone said fees should go down, not up.
“When a city is run right, fees and inflation should be negative (and) go down,” he said.
If elected, he would want to improve downtown.
“I think we have a massive opportunity to "Level Up" downtown and city businesses as a walkable, flourishing town,” Barone said. “We want to support the businesses here already and fill in the empty stores with new business and valuable foot traffic.”
Long hours at school gave him “problem solving capabilities to do anything in life,” Barone said. “Even be mayor of our great city.”
His employment has included doing cancer research for the head of the biology department at BU.
He also worked at Amgen Biotech, a California company.
Currently, he works for a non-partisan political rating company, GOUSA, which rates politicians using “The OppScore.”
He said the company asks questions such as, “Are your politicians working for you or themselves and they're special interests?” and “Are your politicians creating opportunity for you and your family or destroying it?”
He said he’s non-partisan and will take ideas from both parties.
“I want good ideas … they just have to benefit the people of Attleboro and my constituents,” he said. “I want each citizen and business in Attleboro to be able to achieve their best.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.