As Amy Coney Barrett took her constitutional oath as a justice on the Supreme Court on Monday night, Gretchen Robinson — like many across the nation — thought about abortion.
The retired hospice chaplain and Attleboro resident, now 76, said the topic has been a “significant issue” to her since her mid-teens, back in the late-1950s. That was when she came across a Life magazine article on young women who died after seeking out illegal abortions.
Just a few years later Robinson witnessed women in similar circumstances as a young nursing student, and quickly adopted a pro-choice position on the issue, which has remained controversial long after the 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade established a constitutional right to the procedure.
But with the confirmation of Barrett swinging the court to a 6-3 conservative majority, Robinson is worried that decision could be overturned.
“She is as anti-abortion as you can get,” Robinson said.
In 2016, while a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, Barrett postulated that a future Supreme Court could allow states to place more restrictions on abortion. In the same year, President Donald Trump vowed to appoint Supreme Court justices who would “automatically” overturn Roe v. Wade.
“I am concerned that women are going to die,” Robinson said. “That women will be ignored and stripped of their rights, and that women are going to show up in emergency rooms once again, where they are going to die.”
Other pro-choice advocates echo those sentiments, inflamed by a rushed confirmation of Barrett just a month after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
But those against abortion say the issue has unfairly muddled Barrett’s reputation as a strong nominee who pledged to uphold the U.S. Constitution above her own beliefs.
“Judges cannot just wake up one day and say, ‘I have an agenda – I like guns, I hate guns, I like abortion, I hate abortion,’ and walk in like a royal queen and impose their will on the world,” Barrett said this month.
Catherine Roman of the pro-life Attleboro pregnancy resource center Abundant Hope said Barrett’s swearing in as a Supreme Court justice is a “win for all women.”
Roman praised Barrett’s schooling and said Barrett represents working women as the fifth woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court and the first with school-age children. Barrett is 48 and has seven children, two of whom are adopted and one of whom has special needs.
“What a voice. Talk about representing other people in America,” Roman said. “I’m so thrilled to have another woman on the court.”
The chairwoman of Abundant Hope declined to discuss whether she believes Barrett would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade if given the chance, saying only that the justice has pledged to keep her personal beliefs out of her work.
“She made her philosophy clear that she’s not going to legislate from behind the bench,” Roman said. “She will approach all cases from that lens.”
Four Women’s Health Services, an abortion clinic in Attleboro, could not be reached for comment.
Massachusetts Citizens for Life, a pro-life advocacy group, celebrated Barrett’s confirmation in a press release Tuesday but said she was put through an unfair “litmus test” by questions around abortion during her confirmation hearings.
“A judge should judge, not legislate,” President Myrna Maloney Flynn said in the press release. “A litmus test on personal beliefs exposes a deep ignorance of — or purposeful intention to abuse — our judicial system.”
Still, the group pointed to Coney Barrett’s pro-life views with praise.
“Justice Barrett has consistently demonstrated judicial prudence in her career, and a commitment to upholding the Constitution of the United States,” the group’s community engagement director, C.J. Williams, said. “More than that, she has shown by her own life that feminism is not contingent on an act of violence — abortion.”
Ron Larose, a Rehoboth resident who runs the Attleboro chapter of the pro-life initiative 40 Days for Life, said while he’s optimistic Barrett could support restrictions to abortion, he is trying to stay practical.
A new case on a similar issue would have to make its way to the Supreme Court for the judicial body to reconsider the 1973 decision completely.
Larose said he wonders if that could come through an attempt to codify abortion rights into state law in several states, including Massachusetts.
Pro-choice advocates are pushing the ROE Act, which they say would expand access to abortion in Massachusetts by codifying it in state law, updating legislative language, removing a mandatory (but currently unenforced) 24-hour waiting period for abortion care, ensuring access to late-term abortion in cases of fatal fetal diagnosis and establishing coverage for patients without health insurance.
Larose said many of the laws are “aggressively expanding the limits of abortion rights,” which could spark a Supreme Court case.
But advocates for those laws are worried other cases could reach the Supreme Court first.
“The confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett puts our country on the brink of erasing decades of progress for reproductive freedom and gender equality,” the ROE Act Coalition, a pro-choice group in Massachusetts, said in a press release.
The group said 16 abortion-related cases are just one step away from the Supreme Court, and could provide an opportunity for Barrett or any of the other eight justices to “gut abortion access” or overturn Roe v. Wade.
Donna Dunn, a pro-choice North Attleboro resident and Ginsburg supporter, said she worries most about Barrett’s background as an “originalist,” someone who holds the Constitution to its original intent.
“The Constitution said all men are created equal — not all people,” Dunn said, arguing that a literal translation of the Constitution voids many of the rights won since. “I think (Barrett’s) an originalist only when it suits her. Yes, the word abortion isn’t in the Constitution, but neither is the word female.”
Dunn is a Catholic, as is Barrett, but their views on abortion differ.
“I’m female and I’m a Catholic,” Dunn said. “I’m both of those things. I think there are certain things that’s my right as a person, and my personhood overrides everything.
“It’s scary if you’re a female, if you have girls like I do, if you know females. There’s no law over any type of men’s health issue. So why are there politics in women’s health care? If we roll back the clock on this to the 1950s, we’re only going to see back-alley abortions again.”
More than that, Dunn said she worries a Supreme Court decision to repeal the Affordable Care Act — another request by Trump — could remove access to birth control for millions of women across the country.
Robinson said any such move would be a step back for the country, toward the era she grew up in.
“Women have a moral right to make a decision on her own behalf,” she said. “No lawyer, no doctor, no priest, no clergy has any right to do that — to treat women like second-class citizens.
“We need to be giving people more rights, not taking women’s choices away from them. They don’t need a keeper to tell them what to do. I see it as silencing women.”
