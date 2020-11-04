Longtime incumbent Jay Barrows fought off a challenge from a fellow Mansfield resident for state representative in the First Bristol District.
The Republican Barrows defeated Democrat Brendan Roche 12,860-10,037, winning strongly in all three of the district’s towns of Mansfield, Foxboro and Norton.
Barrows has represented the district since 2006.
“I want to continue to build on the relationships and successes we have had as a region. I am proud of my record of constituent service, and producing real results,” Barrows said.
Barrows has pointed to his work not only with individual residents but the towns and helping both deal with the virus crisis.
Key parts of Roche’s platform included addressing challenges and taking advantage of opportunities to better prepare Massachusetts for the future, helping make public transportation including the MBTA more affordable and reliable for residents and to enhance the economy, and further protecting the environment in the face of global warming.
Both candidates faced no opposition in the Sept. 1 state primary.
Barrows, who serves on the Joint Committee on Financial Services and House Committee on Ethics, maintained a perfect voting record for the 2019-2020 legislative session, participating in all 267 roll call votes.
Barrows, 64, runs an insurance business in Mansfield and Foxboro and is active with Mansfield’s downtown association and many other community and charitable organizations.
Roche, 28, an architect-in-training, is a 2010 Mansfield High School graduate. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from Catholic University of America.
Roche has served on the Mansfield Master Plan Committee the past two years. He has also been active with the Mansfield Democratic Town Committee where he has served as vice chair and has been chapter chair of the Young Democrats of Massachusetts.
Roche has been active with local campaigns and activists, trying to get more young people involved in their communities and politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.