ATTLEBORO — The city election is Tuesday.
And if history is a good predictor, as it usually is, voter turnout percentages will be in the high 20s or, with a little luck, creep up into the low 30s.
For those planning to vote, masks are required in polling places.
Masks will be available for those who forget to wear one, election administrator Cheryl Perry said.
“We will have masks available for anyone that doesn’t have one,” she said. “We also cannot deny anyone the right to vote so if someone refuses to wear a mask, we will have a dedicated area for them to vote alone.”
The headliners this year are Mayor Paul Heroux versus challenger Todd McGhee.
The fact that there’s a mayoral race will boost turnout. It always does.
When there’s no mayoral challenger, turnouts don’t go much above 19 percent — at least that’s been the case so far in the 21st century.
Heroux and McGhee have been campaigning hard so if their people turn out, the city could reach 30 percent or more.
McGhee is new to city politics, but has been making a name for himself.
Meanwhile, the at-large city council race has only one challenger.
Daryl Velez is hoping to unseat one of the five at-large incumbents, Peter Blais, Richard Conti, Cathleen DeSimone, Jay DiLisio and Ty Waterman.
In Ward 2, newcomers Tanuja Goulet Arany and Kelly A. Bennett are fighting it out for that council seat.
And in Ward 4, Michael Angelo and Roxanne Houghton are facing off for that seat.
Angelo is a newcomer and Houghton held an at-large seat years ago.
Kate Jackson and Laurie Sawyer are vying for the job of city clerk.
So, at the end of the day, there will be a new city clerk and two new ward councilors for sure, the only questions are who the voters will choose.
There will also be one new school board member, Chris Frappier, who’s running unopposed in Ward 5.
Shannon Johnson will be moving from the Ward 5 school board seat to an at-large seat, replacing Robert Hill who chose not to seek reelection.
All other school board members are unopposed and will return to their seats.
So the seats in which incumbents are being challenged are mayor and council at-large.
Will the challengers emerge victorious?
Tuesday will tell.
The highest turnout percentage in a city election this century came in 2011 when 34.27 percent of registered voters went to the polls.
That was the year former Fire Chief Ron Churchill took on incumbent mayor Kevin Dumas for the corner office.
When there’s a contest in the mayor’s race, turnout is always higher and both of those candidates were well known.
As a result, they drew some voters out of their usual apathy to the polls.
That was the highest percentage of voters for a city election in the 21st century.
Voters have breached the 30 percent mark just twice.
The other time was in 2017 when then challenger Paul Heroux bested incumbent Kevin Dumas and ended his string of seven straight terms.
That year, 33.24 percent of the electorate turned out.
But again, both candidates were well known which helped draw more voters to the polls.
The average turnout percentage for the 10 city elections held this century is 26.27 percent, which means about 74 percent of registered voters don’t care who runs the city.
Of course that total does not include those who have not bothered to register, meaning the percentage is lower.
That average includes three unopposed mayoral elections when the highest percentage barely got over 19 percent — 19.03 to be exact — in 2009.
The three unopposed mayoral elections have drawn an average of 17.78 percent of voters to the polls, which means about 82 percent didn’t care who got elected to city council, school committee or to the jobs of city clerk, city treasurer or city collector.
On a year when there’s a mayoral contest, an average of 29.90 percent of registered voters turn out, which means that 70 percent don’t — or the 12 percent who only vote in mayoral contests came out.
Meanwhile, registrations have gone up, partly due to the motor voter law.
That may contribute to lower turnout percentages.
In 2011 there were 25,615 registered voters and 8,778 turned out to vote, which was 34.27 percent.
In 2017 there were 2,722 more registered voters at 28,337, but only 640 of the newly registered, or 24 percent, voted, bringing down the total percentage to 33.24 which is lower than in it was in 2011.
