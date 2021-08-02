FOXBORO — A girls’ basketball coach at Mass Premier Courts is being praised for reviving a teenage basketball player who collapsed during a tournament game over the weekend.
Ashley Kepaa revived the player, a boy about 16 or 17 years old from Haverhill, after he collapsed and lost his pulse Saturday, Michael Vaughan, operational manager at Mass Premier Courts, said Monday.
After the boy stopped breathing, Kepaa began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation with the help of another staff member and parent, and then used an a{span}utomated external defibrillator, or AED,{/span} when his pulse stopped, Vaughan said.
The boy was revived and was conscious when an ambulance crew arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was admitted and remained Monday, said Vaughan. The boy is believed to have suffered a seizure or other medical episode, Vaughan added.
All the staff at the facility off Route 106 is trained on how to perform CPR and choking maneuvers in addition to using an AED. which delivers an electrical shock to restore a heart rhythm.
“You go through all your training thinking you are never going to have to use it,” Vaughan said.
He praised Kepaa for keeping her cool during the incident, which he said must have been scary for others watching the tournament.
“She definitely was in that zone, that mode about thinking just about what had to be done,” Vaughan said of Kepaa.
The Sun Chronicle attempted to reach Kepaa but Vaughan said she did not want any recognition for the incident.
Kepaa is a former student athlete at both North Attleboro High School and Castleton University in Castleton, Vt., where she graduated in 2013.
She is one of the most successful coaches in the AAU program, according to the Mass Premier Courts website.
“She’s very humble and caring person,” Vaughan said. “She definitely went above and beyond the call of duty in the moment.”
The incident occurred during the annual Wally Seaver High School Invitational, a fundraiser for ALS.
Paul “Wally” Seaver was a longtime high school basketball coach in Milford, Franklin and Wellesley, who died of ALS in 2013.
