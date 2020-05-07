Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is donating 1 million face masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, including one at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks are being handed out in the Foxboro area, where Bass Pro has a store at Patriot Place off Route 1.
Sturdy Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, and UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester received 20,000 masks this week.
The nationwide donation comes as personal protective equipment are in high demand and short supply amid the pandemic.
Due to the influx of patients at U.S. hospitals and medical centers being treated for the virus, critical supplies like face masks have been rapidly depleted, leaving healthcare workers in a vulnerable state as they race to save lives and protect communities.
