NORTH ATTLEBORO — A fire that drove a family out of their home on the afternoon of Christmas Eve may have been started by old discarded batteries, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said Thursday.
However, the cause of the two-alarm blaze at 693 High St. remains under investigation.
Investigators have determined the 1:30 p.m. fire was accidental but are looking into whether batteries discarded in the garage near combustible material may have sparked it, Coleman said.
“Sometimes if the metal touches some other metal it could cause a spark,” he said.
The fire started in the garage, driving six people out of the home.
No one was injured.
A pet dog, Rebel, which homeowner Dick Houle said he had just bought as a Christmas present for his grandchildren, was also unharmed.
Firefighters kept the blaze contained to the garage, where it destroyed a car, but smoke reached other areas of the home.
Firefighters found a bunch of discarded AA batteries and lithium-ion batteries charging near combustible material in the garage, Coleman said.
Batteries, especially lithium-ion ones, can be dangerous, he added.
Two weeks ago in New York City, a fire at an apartment building caused by a lithium battery in an e-bike killed a man and critically injured a mother. Her 13-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter clung to a pipe outside their 4th floor apartment to climb down to safety.
In 2016, there were two fires in the state and others across the nation caused by the lithium-ion batteries in hoverboard self-balancing scooters, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
Lithium-ion batteries are used in a variety of electronic devices and are a common form of rechargeable battery.
When used and stored properly, according to the state Fire Marsha’s office, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are as safe as traditional alkaline batteries.
Coleman recommends taping the ends of batteries before they are discarded.
He said people should also return them to a battery store or call their local landfill for instructions on how to properly dispose of them.
