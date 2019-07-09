It’s not good news for drivers, but gasoline prices continue to rise in Massachusetts.
After not increasing for seven weeks, prices have climbed for a second consecutive week.
The cost of a gallon of self-serve regular has jumped 2 cents to an average of $2.69, according to AAA Northeast’s weekly survey released Monday.
The Massachusetts price is 6 cents lower than the national average of $2.75. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 17 cents higher at $2.86.
Costs in the Bay State saw a 3-cent spike last week after having dropped 20 cents since early May.
“Despite prices either steadying or rising over the last two weeks, motorists are still benefiting from the fact that prices locally are lower than the national average and well below what they were a year ago at this same time,” AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire said.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is 52 cents, from $2.53 to $3.05. Midgrade is averaging $2.89, from $2.65 to $3.25.
Premium is averaging $3.18, from $2.99 to $3.45. Diesel is averaging $3.01, from $2.73 to $3.39.
