Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have dropped for the fourth straight week, and this time by the largest amount in over two years.
The average price of regular self-serve has decreased 11 cents from last week, averaging $4.74 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.
That’s the largest fall since prices also sank by 11 cents at the end of March 2020.
It’s quite a turnaround from the first week of June when the price soared 23 cents to just under $5.
The current price is 30 cents lower than a month ago ($5.04) before costs started dipping for the first time since April, and $1.72 higher than a year ago ($3.02).
Massachusetts’s average gas price is 7 cents higher than the national one, which fell 13 cents to $4.67.
In neighboring Rhode Island, regular is averaging $4.71 a gallon, down a dime from last week, AAA said.
The decrease in costs comes despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to robust July 4th holiday automobile travel, AAA said.
AAA forecast 42 million people would hit the roads for the holiday weekend — a new record.
“Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas.”