ATTLEBORO — Kate O’Hara, the new dean for Bristol Community College’s Attleboro campus, is coming to the school at the right time.
One of her missions is to stabilize and grow the student population, and that job just got a boost from an organization known as schools.com, which recently ranked BCC as the top community college in the state.
There are 15 community colleges in Massachusetts.
Schools.com praised BCC for offering new students and returning students programs that pave the way to a job as well as advanced education.
“Bristol Community College offers career-driven programs that lead graduates either directly into the workforce or to a four-year school where they can continue their education,” the website said.
It also ranked the University of Massachusetts as the top institution of higher education in the state, ahead of Harvard University, which finished second.
In addition,UMass was ranked 23rd best in the nation.
“The University of Massachusetts System boasts quality education programs,” the website said. “As one of the top universities in Massachusetts, its flagship campus in Amherst offers an extensive degree catalog, strong graduation rate and a number of online courses.”
The national list did not contain the usual Ivy League schools because schools.com analyzed a different set of criteria to come to its conclusions.
“You won’t see the usual suspects near the top of our list,” the author said. “Instead, you’ll learn about institutions that combine affordability with academic quality, successful student outcomes and a diverse variety of available degree programs.”
