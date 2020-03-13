Bristol Community College has announced changes in response to the coronavirus, and has created a webpage for updates.
All events, seminars and other gatherings hosted by or held at the college at any of its campuses (Attleboro, Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton), with anticipated audiences larger than 50, are being canceled or postponed through April 3.
Classes are scheduled to run Saturday, and spring break is next week.
The college plans to take advantage of the break to clean and disinfect classrooms and common areas and further implement new cleaning procedures.
The following week, March 23 to 28, there will not be any credit classes held, face-to-face and online, but college departments and many services will be open.
The college also said for the week of March 30 to April 4, it may move classes online, but that plan is still being determined.
“At this time, the health and safety of Bristol’s students, faculty and staff are of utmost importance,” BCC officials said, adding the college continues to follow the strict guidance of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the governor’s office. “We know that limiting social contact or ‘social distancing’ can be beneficial to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus. It is important that the college begin taking additional actions now to slow the spread of the disease, based on the information that we have available.”
Events are being reviewed on a case by case basis, and an updated listing of cancellations and more information can be found at www.bristolcc.edu/coronavirus.
Also, in Fall River, BCC’s library will be closed to the public but open to students through April 4. The Finess Center, Dental Hygiene Clinic and Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery, located at the Fall River Campus, will be closed to all.
