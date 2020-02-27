Bristol Community College has been awarded a state grant for more than $861,000 to implement a National Offshore Wind Institute training program.
The grant was among $14.6 million doled out by Massachusetts Skills Capital Grants to 54 academic institutions. They'll use the money to acquire new technologies and the latest equipment needed to educate students and expand career education opportunities.
"Bristol’s recent Skills Capital Grant supports the college’s commitment to being a leader of innovative offshore wind energy training, with cutting-edge technology and expert faculty,” college President Laura Douglas said in a press release.
BCC will launch a "training experience leading to the safety and technical certifications required for careers in the U.S. offshore wind industry," the school said.
According to the release, the U.S. Department of Energy estimates 43,000 new jobs will be created in the offshore wind market by 2030.
The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center recently published an assessment of the jobs and economic impacts associated with development of 1,600 megawatts in Massachusetts.
It estimated that over the next decade, offshore wind farms will create nearly 3,000 jobs and generate economic impacts of between $1.2 billion and $2.1 billion in the region.
