FALL RIVER -- Bristol Community College, which has an Attleboro campus, is getting $735,000 from the state to help train workers.
The funds are part of $15 million in Workforce Training Grants to the 15 community colleges in Massachusetts.
The grants will support the creation and expansion of training programs in high-demand industries, such healthcare, education, manufacturing, information technology and cybersecurity, state officials said.
Roughly 1,500 individuals will receive specialized training at no cost.
About one-third of the funding will be allocated toward building capacity in training programs for the healthcare industry, whose workers are in high demand across Massachusetts.
The training programs will strive to help people who have traditionally experienced higher rates of unemployment and barriers to employment identified by the Black Advisory Commission and the Latino Advisory Commission, with priority given to those who are unemployed and underemployed.
“One of the goals of these grants is to help address shifting economic conditions that occurred for many residents brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, and persistent racial inequities and workforce challenges that existed in the Commonwealth before the pandemic,” Education Secretary James Peyser said in announcing the grants Monday. “We anticipate these new training opportunities will make it easier for more people to move into high-demand, higher paying careers.”
A total of $3.45 million of the $15 million will be allocated to community colleges based on student enrollment demand for the training programs.