ATTLEBORO — The dean of the Attleboro campus of Bristol Community College is no longer with the school and a search for a new dean will begin soon, according to an email from the school president.
President Laura Douglas said Dean Rodney Clark left the college effective Oct. 9 but did not give any reasons why.
“We would like to thank Rodney for his years of service and wish him well in his new endeavors,” she wrote in the email, which was sent last week.
The message said he is being replaced on an interim basis by Dean of Enrollment John McLaughlin and a search for a new dean would begin “expeditiously.”
A college spokesman could not be reached for comment Friday.
