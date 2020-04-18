ATTLEBORO -- Bristol Community College is laying off about 135 part-time employees beginning in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
School officials made the announcement Friday but didn't indicate how many would be from its Attleboro and Fall River campuses.
"This is a difficult time for our college and by no means is this a reflection of the quality work and dedication of our employees who are affected," President Laura Douglas said in a statement. "We hope that we will be able to reinstate these positions, if possible, once the coronavirus pandemic subsides."
Douglas said the college's human resources team will be working with the affected employees, who have been notified.
"As we stated in our payroll message of March 19, we knew that after the initial COVID-19 restriction period, we would need to reassess the college's financial position moving forward," Douglas said.
BCC also announced it's extending remote work for its staff until at least May 4 to comply with Gov. Charlie Baker's state of emergency stay-at-home advisory.
BCC's main location is in Fall River, but it has an Attleboro campus on Field Road, off Pleasant Street (Route 123) at the former Texas Instruments site where it relocated to in 2008 from the former Attleboro high and middle schools off County Street.
BCC-Attleboro has a new dean, Kate O’Hara, who has revealed intentions to increase enrollment that has been falling at BCC and many other colleges across the country. O'Hara has said she intends to focus on attracting new students and retaining existing students.
The enrollment trend is partly due to fewer high school-age students, O’Hara said, although what had been an improving economy also lured people into an expanding job market. Rising tuition costs at colleges is also a prime reason for the drop-off in college enrollment.
For BCC-Attleboro, its enrollment reached 1,500 students in May 2011 but it is now running about 700, O'Hara said.
Bridgewater State University has a satellite facility at BCC-Attleboro where BCC students can transfer to a bachelor's degree program.
