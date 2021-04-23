ATTLEBORO -- Fifteen community colleges in Massachusetts are not requiring the coronavirus vaccine for students and staff, including Bristol Community College that has a campus in the city.
The Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges that includes BCC, however, said in a statement released Thursday it's still encouraging the vaccines.
"It is essential that we meet the needs of all of our students, who are often from the communities hit hardest by this pandemic and facing disproportionate access to the COVID-19 vaccine," the college presidents said in the statement. "It is more important than ever to prioritize equity, and creating additional barriers for our students would go against our critically important mission of open access for all.
"Now that all Massachusetts residents 16 plus are eligible to access appointments, we strongly urge our students, employees, and all in our college communities to receive a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they are able," they added.
The statement confirming the colleges at this time are not contemplating COVID-19 vaccine mandates was signed by the 15 Massachusetts Community College presidents, including the president of BCC, Laura L. Douglas.
"Top health officials for the state and the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our community leaders have all demonstrated that the available vaccines are not only safe but are the most effective way to limit the spread of the coronavirus," the statement said. "The vaccines currently being administered have met the Food and Drug Administration’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization. Millions of people in the United States have already received COVID-19 vaccines, and these vaccines will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.
"Last year, we all made the difficult decision to significantly limit in-person services and primarily offer remote and online learning opportunities to keep our communities safe," the statement continued. "We share the optimism of many throughout higher education as we view the current public health trends. We know that many of our dedicated faculty, staff, and students have been anxiously waiting their turn in the vaccination queue. At the same time, we continue to move ahead toward a safe and increased face-to-face presence at our campuses to meet the 'new normal of campus operations' in the upcoming fall. Widespread vaccinations and continued safety precautions will allow our colleges to safely repopulate our campuses."
