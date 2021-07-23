TAUNTON — Bristol Community College is opening a new center in Taunton in the fall.
BCC, which has campuses in Attleboro and New Bedford along with its main campus in Fall River, has had a presence in Taunton since 2014 at the former Taunton Catholic Middle School and since 2016 in the former Silver City Galleria.
The new location, on Hamilton Street in the former Coyle and Cassidy High School, which the Diocese of Fall River closed at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, will feature seven general-purpose classrooms, two computer labs, an auditorium and a high-tech biology and chemistry lab, BCC officials say.
Student support services available at the center will include academic advising and transfer, career and mental health counseling. There will also be writing, tutoring and academic support centers.
Another in-demand offering, officials say, will be the college’s Adult Education classes that lead to the High School Equivalency (HSE) credential, which is a requirement to enter college, the military and to obtain employment opportunities. English language classes will also be available for students.
The Taunton location will also become the newest home of BCC’s Bristol Bayhawks’ athletics programs and feature a full-sized gymnasium with a basketball court and multiple outdoor athletics fields.
“Bristol Community College has had a long-standing presence in the Taunton community and looks forward to further enhancing access to critical educational opportunities and business partnerships,” BCC President Laura L. Douglas said.
The college is leasing from the Fall River Diocese and refurbishing a large part of the former three-story Coyle and Cassidy High property.
The center will offer a variety of face-to-face and hybrid courses, bus route access and is located within walking distance to Taunton’s downtown.
The center will feature on-site enrollment services beginning in August; registration is open now at www.bristolcc.edu/fall.
