Laura L. Douglas, Bristol Community College president; Janet Ray, dean of the Attleboro Campus; Vice President of Student Services and Enrollment Management Kate O’Hara; Research and Instruction Librarian Laura Hogan; and Abdul Mansoor and Minahil Mansoor, Bristol students and siblings; cut the ribbon Friday on the Robert F. Stoico/FIRSTFED Library Learning Commons on the college’s Attleboro Campus.

ATTLEBORO — Students at Bristol Community College’s Attleboro Campus have a new resource for academic support this semester, thanks to a $1 million gift from the Robert F. Stoico/FIRSTFED Charitable Foundation, the largest gift in the campus’ history.

Support programs at the campus, such as the Library Learning Commons, have been successful in reaching students and improving retention and graduation rates, the college said in a news release Friday.